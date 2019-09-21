WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:24 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Australia overcame a major scare as they recovered from a half-time deficit to beat Fiji 39-21 in their Rugby World Cup opener.

Lewis Hamilton has said he's "excited" to battle with Max Verstappen at the Singapore Grand Prix after pipping him to top spot in second practice on Friday.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has tipped his assistant Mikel Arteta to replace him as the club's manager when he departs the Etihad.

Moeen Ali is "relaxed" and focused on getting back to enjoying his batting, starting with the T20 Blast Finals Day, despite having lost his Test contract with England.

The New England Patriots have released Antonio Brown with immediate effect amid an NFL investigation into off-field allegations against the wide receiver.