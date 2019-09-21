WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:12 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Manchester City thrashed Watford 8-0 in the Premier League to record their biggest top-flight victory. Bernardo Silva scored a hat-trick as City move to within two points of league leaders Liverpool. There were also wins for Leicester, Burnley and Sheffield United.

Essex Eagles have beaten Worcestershire Rapids by four wickets to win the T20 Blast for the first time. They won it on the final ball - Simon Harmer's four runs denying Worcestershire back-to-back titles.

Charles Leclerc will start at the front of the grid for the Singapore Grand Prix after claiming his third consecutive pole position. Championship leader Lewis Hamilton starts alongside him on the front row.

England begin their Rugby World Cup campaign against Tonga on Sunday as overwhelming favourites. On Saturday, defending champions New Zealand beat South Africa 23-13 - there were also wins for France and Australia.

Danny Willett holds a share of the lead heading into the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. He and Jon Rahm will begin their final round on 15 under par.