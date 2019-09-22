WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:21 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Pep Guardiola has praised the ruthlessness of his Manchester City side after they beat Watford 8-0 in the Premier League on Saturday to record their biggest top-flight victory.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he wants his side "to get used to how good they are" ahead of their Super Sunday clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

World championship leader Lewis Hamilton says it will be "tough but not impossible" to deny Ferrari and Charles Leclerc a third consecutive victory at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Danny Willett says he's relishing the opportunity to go head-to-head with co-leader Jon Rahm in the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Ravi Bopara said Essex Eagles' maiden T20 Blast triumph "means everything" to him after guiding them to victory over Worcestershire in the final with an unbeaten 36 from 22 balls.