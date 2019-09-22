WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:32 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the season with a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Jurgen Klopp's side are five points clear at the top of the table, while Chelsea are 11th.

West Ham beat Manchester United 2-0 at the London Stadium to move up to fifth in the Premier League. Goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Aaron Cresswell extended West Ham's unbeaten league run to five games. In Sunday's other matches Arsenal left it late to beat Aston Villa 3-2, while Crystal Palace drew 1-1 with Wolves.

Eddie Jones admitted England needed "Fergie time" to ensure their Rugby World Cup title campaign began with a bonus-point victory over Tonga. A late fourth try through Luke Cowan-Dickie sealed a 35-3 win in Sapporo.

Sebastian Vettel won his first F1 race in over a year at the Singapore Grand Prix. Vettel started third before finishing ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen. Championship leader Lewis Hamilton came fourth.

Danny Willett produced an outstanding final-round performance to seal a three-shot victory at the BMW PGA Championship. Willet closed with a five-under 67 for a winning score of 20 under par.

Antonio Brown says he's quitting the NFL after his release by the New England Patriots following harassment and rape allegations - which he has denied. Brown was with the Patriots for less than two weeks.