WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Tottenham have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by League Two side Colchester, who progress to the fourth round for the first time since 1975.

There was another upset too, as Championship side Stoke lost to League Two Crawley on penalties.

Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has pledged his support to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Speaking after the club announced record annual financial revenues of more than £627m, Woodward said: "It's important we are patient while Ole and his team build for the future."

England coach Eddie Jones says he expects the USA to be "brash" and "aggressive" when the teams meet in the Rugby World Cup on Thursday.

Essex will look to close in on cricket's County Championship title against Somerset, after play was abandoned due to rain on day two of their title-decider at Taunton.

And Andy Murray has secured his first ATP Tour singles victory since January.