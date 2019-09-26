WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:20 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says he will not underestimate Manchester United after being drawn against them in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Liverpool were drawn against Arsenal in the other headline tie after Jurgen Klopp's side eased to a 2-0 victory at MK Dons on Wednesday night.

West Ham defender Pablo Zabaleta has apologised to the club's supporters after the Premier League side suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at League One Oxford.

England are set to play their second Rugby World Cup match in four days as they continue their campaign against the United States in Kobe.

Rory McIlroy has played down his chances of adding the European Tour's Race to Dubai to his FedEx Cup title ahead of his opening round the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.