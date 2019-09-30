WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:20 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Arsenal are into the top four after drawing 1-1 at Manchester United. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalised for Arsenal after Scott McTominay opened the scoring. United are tenth in what is their worst start to a top-flight season after seven games since 1989.

Cardiff have been told by FIFA they must pay £5.3m to Nantes for the transfer of Emiliano Sala. The sum corresponds to the first instalment that Cardiff were due to pay the Ligue 1 club in January.

Lewis Hamilton says he's not thinking about a sixth world title despite taking a big step towards it at the Russian GP. Hamilton is 73 points clear of Valtteri Bottas with five races remaining.

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Deontay Wilder is waiting to find out the winner of the Anthony Joshua-Andy Ruiz Jr rematch before committing to a second fight with Tyson Fury. Joshua's rematch with Ruiz Jr is on December 7 in Saudi Arabia.

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith is into the 200 metre semi-finals at the World Championships in Doha. Adam Gemili also progressed - he won his men's 200 metre semi to qualify for the final.