WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:25 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry came back to haunt Tottenham, scoring four second-half goals as Bayern Munich embarrassed Mauricio Pochettino's side 7-2 in the Champions League.

Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden's second-half goals finally broke Dinamo Zagreb's stubborn resistance in a 2-0 win for Manchester City at the Etihad.

Real Madrid narrowly avoided a fresh crisis as they fought back for a 2-2 draw at the Bernabeu against Club Brugge.

Ezgjan Alioski struck the decisive goal as Leeds usurped West Brom at the top of the Sky Bet Championship and ended the Baggies' unbeaten start to the season, after a 1-0 win at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

Adam Gemili suffered more 200m heartbreak after coming fourth at the World Athletics Championships in Doha on Tuesday.