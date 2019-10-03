Roberto Firmino flick for Mo Salah goal named September's Gillette Precision Play of the Month
Last Updated: 03/10/19 10:42am
Mo Salah's goal from Roberto Firmino's outrageous flick has been named Gillette's Precision Play for September.
Firmino's wonderful piece of skill, a backheel placed with perfect precision into Salah's path, sealed a 3-1 victory for Liverpool against Newcastle on September 14, and was voted as Gillette's Precision Play of the Month.
Salah's 27.95-metre run, picking up the ball in midfield before exchanging passes with Firmino and slotting past Martin Dubravka, has beaten off competition from Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Aaron Cresswell to win the award, with 38 per cent of the total vote.
