Roberto Firmino flick for Mo Salah goal named September's Gillette Precision Play of the Month

0:40 The Precision Play of the Month for September with Gillette UK comes from two of the best forwards in the Premier League, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, who combined beautifully for Liverpool's third against Newcastle The Precision Play of the Month for September with Gillette UK comes from two of the best forwards in the Premier League, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, who combined beautifully for Liverpool's third against Newcastle

Mo Salah's goal from Roberto Firmino's outrageous flick has been named Gillette's Precision Play for September.

Firmino's wonderful piece of skill, a backheel placed with perfect precision into Salah's path, sealed a 3-1 victory for Liverpool against Newcastle on September 14, and was voted as Gillette's Precision Play of the Month.

Salah's 27.95-metre run, picking up the ball in midfield before exchanging passes with Firmino and slotting past Martin Dubravka, has beaten off competition from Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Aaron Cresswell to win the award, with 38 per cent of the total vote.

The Gillette Precision Play of the Month looks at a variety of stats and angles to break down the best goals from the month's action. Viewers who vote for their Play of the Month can win a variety of prizes from Gillette for taking part.

Take a look at the science behind the skill for yourself by watching the video above.