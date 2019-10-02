WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:31 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Champions League holders Liverpool were made to work hard for their first win of this season's competition against RB Salzburg at Anfield.

It was a positive night for Chelsea after a landmark goal saw them secure victory at Lille.

Leeds are no longer the Championship leaders after an impressive away win from one of their rivals sees them leapfrog Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Sky Sports News understands the Football Association are aware of Pep Guardiola's comments in defence of Bernardo Silva, who was charged by the FA over his Benjamin Mendy tweet.

And history is made by British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.