WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Manchester United failed to register a shot on target in the Europa League for the very first time as they were held to an uninspiring 0-0 draw against AZ Alkmaar.

Gabriel Martinelli scored two goals and set up another as Arsenal turned on the style to thrash Standard Liege 4-0.

Goals from Odsonne Edouard and Mohamed Elyounoussi saw Celtic ease to a 2-0 Europa League Group E home win over Romanian side CFR Cluj.

Christian Fassnacht's last-minute strike saw Young Boys beat Rangers 2-1 in their Group G meeting in the Europa League.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson won heptathlon gold at the World Athletics Championships as she set a new British record to outclass Olympic and defending champion Nafissatou Thiam in Doha.

Deontay Wilder believes his "sixth sense" tells him the "secret" reason Anthony Joshua lost to Andy Ruiz Jr - and why the rematch will go the same way.

Trent Rockets batsman Joe Root says a high-quality pool of players in The Hundred should help standards soar in English cricket.