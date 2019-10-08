WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:23 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Arsene Wenger has told Sky Sports News he has turned down jobs in England since leaving Arsenal last year.

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has revealed how the Premier League leaders are dealing with the title hype surrounding them after their perfect start to the season.

Andy Murray will play at next year's Australian Open, in what will be his first Grand Slam singles appearance since undergoing hip surgery.

The San Francisco 49ers extended their perfect start to the NFL season by thrashing the Cleveland Browns.

Seeded duo Daryl Gurney and Gerwyn Price are out of the World Grand Prix after a pair of shock defeats in Dublin.