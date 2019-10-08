WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:24 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Fikayo Tomori has explained his reasons behind picking England over Nigeria and Canada, while the squad have agreed to abandon matches in the future if they are subjected to repeated racist abuse.

England Women beat Portugal in their friendly in Setubal, while there was a positive result for Wales in qualifying for Euro 2021.

Sunderland have parted ways with manager Jack Ross after Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Lincoln City left them eight points off top spot in League One.

Andy Murray was knocked out of the Shanghai Masters by Fabio Fognini but the former world No 1 is set to make his Grand Slam singles return at the Australian Open.

UK Athletics has announced Neil Black will leave his role as performance director - just nine months before the start of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.