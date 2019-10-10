WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Northern Ireland suffer a big Euro 2020 qualifying setback against the Netherlands, with three late goals sealing a 3-1 defeat after Josh Magennis had given them a 75th minute lead.

Wales are still in contention for a place in the finals after a 1-1 draw away to Slovakia.

Scotland are beaten 4-0 in Russia with all the goals in the second half ending their faint hopes of qualification.

Gareth Southgate says England's players are united in their stance against racism, as Mason Mount looks set to make his first start against the Czech Republic.

And Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend calls on rugby World Cup organisers to find a new venue for their crucial Pool match against Japan that holds the key to their qualification for the quarter-finals.