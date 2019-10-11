WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:36 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

England suffered their first qualifying defeat in over 10 years as the Czech Republic came from behind to win 2-1 in Prague in European Qualifying Group A.

At least one England fan was injured and a total of 31 arrests were made after violent clashes with police in Prague on Friday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 94th international goal as reigning European champions Portugal beat Luxembourg 3-0.

Meanwhile, France beat Iceland 1-0 in Reykjavik with Olivier Giroud scoring from the penalty spot.

World Rugby will announce at 00.00 (BST) on Sunday morning whether or not Scotland's World Cup game against Japan will go ahead.

Qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix has moved to Sunday because of Typhoon Hagibis. Organisers decided to have qualifying and the race on the same day at the Suzuka Circuit to ensure the safety of spectators and competitors.

Tyson Fury will compete in a WWE wrestling match when he takes on Braun Strowman on October 31.