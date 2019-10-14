WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:22 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

FA chairman Greg Clarke is calling on UEFA to take a zero-tolerance approach, after England's Euro 2020 qualifying win over Bulgaria was overshadowed by racist abuse from the Bulgarian crowd. Monkey chants and Nazi salutes were heard and seen, with the game halted twice in the first half.

Elsewhere, Paddy McNair scored twice as Northern Ireland survived a second-half fightback to beat Czech Republic 3-2 in Prague.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th career goal, as Portugal lost 2-1 to Ukraine. The 34-year-old has now scored more career goals than any other active player in professional football.

England's Billy Vunipola is "very likely" to be available for Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against Australia.