European Qualifiers on Sky: Ukraine vs Portugal, France vs Turkey

Team news and previews ahead of Monday's European Qualifiers, with Portugal and France live on Sky Sports and England also in action.

Ukraine vs Portugal - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

State of play - Group B: The race for top spot in Group B is heating up. Ukraine - who have won their last five games - lead the way with 16 points, while Portugal are playing catch-up after opening draws against Ukraine and Serbia but have a game in hand. Either side could book their spot at Euro 2020 here - Ukraine will qualify with a draw - or if Serbia do not win in Lithuania - while Portugal will qualify with victory if Serbia do not win.

Group B - as it stands Team Pl W D L GD Pts Ukraine 6 5 1 0 12 16 Portugal 5 3 2 0 9 11 Serbia 5 2 1 2 -2 7 Luxembourg 6 1 1 4 -6 4 Lithuania 6 0 1 5 -13 1

0:28 Manchester City's Bernardo Silva opened the scoring in Portugal's European Qualifier against Luxembourg in Lisbon Manchester City's Bernardo Silva opened the scoring in Portugal's European Qualifier against Luxembourg in Lisbon

Team news: Ukraine boss Andriy Shevchenko has no fresh injury concerns, with West Ham's Andriy Yarmolenko set to feature again.

Portugal will be without the injured William Carvalho once more so Danilo Pereira should continue in midfield. Ruben Neves will hope for greater involvement after coming on as a late substitute against Luxembourg.

France vs Turkey - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Football and Main Event

State of play - Group H: The top two in Group H do battle in Paris and France will be out for revenge after a 2-0 defeat in June. Both sides have accumulated 18 points so far but Turkey top the table due to that result, with head-to-head superiority trumping goal difference. Les Bleus have not lost a home international against Turkey but the resurgent visitors have won eight of nine under Senol Gunes. Turkey will qualify if they win and Iceland do not - or if they draw and Iceland lose. France will also qualify with a win - or if they draw and Iceland fail to win.

Group H - as it stands Team Pl W D L GD Pts Turkey 7 6 0 1 13 18 France 7 6 0 1 16 18 Iceland 7 4 0 3 0 12 Albania 7 3 0 4 0 9 Andorra 7 1 0 6 -13 3 Moldova 7 1 0 6 -16 3

Team news: France are without several high-profile players in Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe and Hugo Lloris and Didier Deschamps may name the same side that beat Iceland. N'Golo Kante was injured in the warm-up ahead of that fixture and is unlikely to be risked.

Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu could start for Turkey after replacing the injured Kaan Ayhan at half-time.

N'Golo Kante suffered a groin injury

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 4-0 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Bulgaria vs England - 7.45pm

State of play - Group A: England could have sealed Euro 2020 qualification on Friday but a shock late defeat to the Czech Republic has made them wait, as well as giving Gareth Southgate plenty to ponder. Southgate will hope for a reaction against the rock-bottom hosts after a wretched display. England can qualify here with victory - but only if Kosovo fail to beat Montenegro too.

4:41 Highlights of the European Qualifier Group A game between the Czech Republic and England Highlights of the European Qualifier Group A game between the Czech Republic and England

Group A - as it stands Team Pl W D L GD Pts England 5 4 0 1 14 12 Czech Rep 6 4 0 2 2 12 Kosovo 5 2 2 1 0 8 Montenegro 6 0 3 3 -10 3 Bulgaria 6 0 3 3 -6 3

Team news: Southgate will be forced to make changes in defence with Danny Rose suspended - but England's woeful performance across the park is likely to prompt a more widespread reshuffle. Ben Chilwell is set to replace Rose, but Michael Keane's position is in doubt alongside Harry Maguire, with Liverpool's Joe Gomez in line to profit. Southgate is expected to revert to a 4-3-3 formation that could include Harry Winks.

Captain Ivelin Popov, the most potent and experienced player in Bulgaria's ranks with 16 goals from 87 international caps, will carry the hosts' slim hopes.

1:15 A night to forget for England as they lose their first qualifier in 10 years. SSN reporters Kaveh Solehkol and Rob Dorsett reflect on a poor night for Gareth Southgate's men A night to forget for England as they lose their first qualifier in 10 years. SSN reporters Kaveh Solehkol and Rob Dorsett reflect on a poor night for Gareth Southgate's men

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 0-2 (9/2 with Sky Bet)

1:41 Paul Gilmour reflects on Northern Ireland's 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands in their European Qualifier on Thursday Paul Gilmour reflects on Northern Ireland's 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands in their European Qualifier on Thursday

