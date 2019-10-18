WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:22 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Liverpool will make a late call on the fitness of Mo Salah ahead of Sunday's trip to Manchester United, live on Sky Sports. The forward injured his ankle in their last match against Leicester.

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has signed a new deal at the club until June 2023. The 18-year-old has scored two goals in nine appearances so far this season.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has criticised France manager Didier Deschamps after N'Golo Kante was injured on international duty. Kante hurt his groin during the warm-up for France's European Qualifier against Iceland.

A late Lee Tomlin goal saw Cardiff draw 1-1 with Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship. Julian Borner opened the scoring for Wednesday before Tomlin equalised in the 87th minute. Wednesday are sixth, while Cardiff are 11th.

Bulgaria head coach Krasimir Balakov has resigned following the racist abuse of England's players in Sofia. All Executive Committee members of the Bulgarian Football Union, including President Borislav Mihaylov, have also stepped down.

Andy Murray is through to his first Tour-level semi-final since 2017 after beating Marius Copil at the European Open in Antwerp. Murray won in three sets to set up a meeting with either Guido Pella or Ugo Humbert on Saturday.