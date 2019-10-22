WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

News News

Last Updated: 22/10/19 10:43pm
1:10
Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

It was a busy night of Champions League - and one of the Premier League's most prolific scorers was on song as Manchester City took on Atalanta.

The goals flowed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as well, where Spurs were looking for a welcome win against Red Star.

Plenty of drama in the Championship as well, where Barnsley gave leaders West Brom plenty of trouble.

There is a new man in charge at Southend - and he has work to do on the evidence of Tuesday night.

And Manchester United have taken action after a fan was ejected from the ground on Sunday for alleged racial abuse.

