WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

It was another good night in the Champions League for English clubs - with Chelsea winning 1-0 at last season's semi-finalists Ajax through Michy Batshuayi's goal.

Liverpool beat Genk as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored twice - but the Anfield club have condemned a "racist banner" depicting Divock Origi which was unfurled in the stands before kick-off.

Nottingham Forest have missed the chance to go second in the Championship - but Bristol City are up to fourth as they look to push for promotion to the Premier League.

Former Manchester United midfielder and current Old Trafford coach Nicky Butt has denied a charge of assaulting his wife.

And Renault's Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenburg have been stripped of their points at the Japanese Grand Prix.