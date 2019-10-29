WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:26 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Carabao Cup holders Manchester City are into the quarter-finals after beating Southampton 3-1 at the Etihad. Leicester, Everton, Colchester and Oxford United are also through to the last eight.

Bulgaria have been hit with a two-match stadium ban and a £64,650 fine for the racist behaviour of their fans during the European Qualifier against England.

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery says Granit Xhaka is "sad" and "devastated" after he was booed off the pitch by fans in Sunday's draw with Crystal Palace. However, Emery would not comment on whether he will strip the midfielder of the captaincy.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says Gareth Bale had permission to travel to London earlier this week for "personal reasons". Bale was spotted in England on Monday, leading to reports that he was holding transfer talks with his agent.

Kyle Edmund has ended an eight-game winless run by beating Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis in straight sets to reach the second round of the Paris Masters. Next for Edmund is 14th seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.