WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

England have named an unchanged starting line-up for Saturday's Rugby World Cup final, with Saracens scrum-half Ben Spencer replacing the injured Willy Heinz on the bench.

South Africa winger Cheslin Kolbe replaces S'Bu Nkosi in their side after recovering from an ankle knock.

Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool may not play their Carabao Cup quarter-final unless "an appropriate" date can be found. The match is due to be played the week of the December 16, with Liverpool flying to the Club World Cup in Qatar on the 18th.

Derby have sacked captain Richard Keogh for gross misconduct. The defender leaves the club after last month's car crash incident. The accident left Keogh injured for the season and he refused to accept a pay cut.

Australia batsman Glenn Maxwell is taking a break from cricket to deal with mental health concerns. He will be replaced in the Australian squad by Darcy Short.

The Washington Nationals won their maiden World Series title with a 6-2 triumph against Houston Astros. Howie Kendrick hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning as the Nationals sealed a come-from-behind win in Houston.