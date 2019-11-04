WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:08 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Sky Sports News understands Tottenham have appealed Heung-Min Son's red card for the tackle which preceded Andre Gomes suffering a serious ankle injury. Everton say Gomes' surgery has gone "extremely well" and are confident he will make a full recovery.

Jurgen Klopp has hit back at Pep Guardiola after the Manchester City manager accused Sadio Mane of diving. The Liverpool forward was booked against Aston Villa at the weekend for simulation.

West Brom have gone top of the Championship. They beat managerless Stoke 2-0 at the bet365 Stadium thanks to Matt Phillips' early goal and a Hal Robson-Kanu penalty.

Hibernian have sacked head coach Paul Heckingbottom after nine months in charge. They haven't won since the opening day of the season and are one point off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

And England have arrived home following the Rugby World Cup in Japan, with Eddie Jones saying the current team is "finished". Jones says he now aims to rebuild before next year's Six Nations.