Granit Xhaka left out of Arsenal’s Europa League squad to face Vitoria

Granit Xhaka has not travelled as part of Arsenal's 18-man squad

Granit Xhaka has been left out of Arsenal’s squad for their Europa League Group F game away to Portuguese side Vitoria on Wednesday.

The Arsenal captain has been training all week and was expected to return to the side following a much-publicised dispute with fans.

Xhaka was booed by Arsenal fans while being substituted in the 2-2 Premier League draw with Crystal Palace on October 27.

In response, the midfielder appeared to swear at the Emirates crowd while waving his arms and cupping his ears towards them.

He then rejected a handshake from his manager, Unai Emery, took off his shirt and walked straight down the tunnel.

0:50 Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka reacted angrily after being booed off by his own supporters in their Premier League game against Crystal Palace Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka reacted angrily after being booed off by his own supporters in their Premier League game against Crystal Palace

After speaking to the player, Arsenal manager Emery said Xhaka was 'devastated' by the incident while the player also took to social media to explain his actions.

Xhaka revealed he and his family had been targeted on social media, which had seen him reach a "boiling point".

It will be the third successive game Xhaka has missed, following his absence from Arsenal's Carabao Cup fourth-round defeat to Liverpool and their Premier League draw against Wolves.

Other notable absentees from the travelling squad are Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil and David Luiz but Reiss Nelson returns from injury.

Arsenal can reach the knockout stages if they win and Standard Liege do not beat Eintracht Frankfurt.