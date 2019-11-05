WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:21 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Chelsea came from 4-1 down to draw 4-4 against Ajax in the Champions League. On an extraordinary night at Stamford Bridge, the Blues scored two own goals and two penalties while last year's semi-finalists had two men sent off.

Liverpool are top of their group after beating Genk 2-1. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored the winner at Anfield.

Granit Xhaka has been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy following a much-publicised dispute with the fans. The Swiss midfielder has been left out of their squad for their Europa League game against Vitoria Guimaeres. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang takes over as skipper.

Heung-Min Son's red card against Everton on Sunday has been overturned. The Tottenham forward was sent off following a tackle on Andre Gomes which led to the Everton midfielder breaking and dislocating his right ankle.

Saracens are to appeal a 35-point deduction and a fine of over £5m by Premiership Rugby for breaching salary cap rules. The punishment would mean the Premiership and European champions move to the bottom of the table, on minus 26 points.