WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Dawid Malan hit England's fastest T20 century as they beat New Zealand by 76 runs to level their five-match series at 2-2.

Neil Lennon says his Celtic team "keep setting new boundaries" after they qualified for the Europa League knockout stages by beating Lazio 2-1 with a stoppage-time winner from Olivier Ntcham.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saluted his "high class" attacking trio of Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford as they all scored in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Partizan Belgrade.

Brian Carney believes Toronto Wolfpack luring Sonny Bill Williams to Super League has to go down as the biggest signing in the competition's history.

KSI lashed out at Logan Paul after heated press conference ahead of their boxing re-match in Los Angeles. The YouTube stars fight each other as professionals on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.