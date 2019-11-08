WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:11 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Arsene Wenger remains in the running to take over as Bayern Munich head coach after revealing he will hold talks with the German club next week.

Watford's first win in 16 league games lifted them off the bottom of the Premier League at the expense of Norwich after a 2-0 victory at Carrow Road.

Manchester City will be without goalkeeper Ederson for their key game against Liverpool on Super Sunday.

An armed mugger has been jailed for 10 years after attempting to rob Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac.

Logan Paul will have weight on his side when he takes on KSI in this weekend's eagerly-awaited showdown at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.