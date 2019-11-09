WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:20 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Leicester laid down a significant marker in the race to finish in the Premier League's top four by beating Arsenal 2-0 to move nine points ahead of the sixth-placed Gunners.

Chelsea moved up to third in the Premier League after Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic sealed a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Sheffield United overcame VAR controversy to grab a 1-1 draw at Tottenham after having a goal ruled out for John Lundstram's big toe being offside.

England Women suffered a late 2-1 friendly defeat to Germany Women in front of a record 77,768 Wembley crowd, the highest-ever attendance for a home international women's game in England.

England claimed their first win in France since 2012 courtesy of a hard-fought 20-10 victory over France Ladies in Clermont.