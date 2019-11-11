WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:14 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Unai Emery has been offered the public backing of the Arsenal hierarchy - but he has been warned that results must improve.

Neil Warnock has left his position as Cardiff City manager by mutual consent.

Premier League fans may have to wait years to see VAR implemented at the same level as in cricket and rugby union, says the league's VAR chief Neil Swarbrick.

Phil Neville says he has never considered stepping down as head coach of the England Women's side and described the support he has received from the FA as "unwavering."

Alexander Zverev recorded his first victory over troubled world No 1 Rafael Nadal as the German made a perfect start to his ATP Finals defence.