WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

England manager Gareth Southgate accepts Raheem Sterling may have "the hump" following the fallout from his row with Joe Gomez. Southgate dropped Sterling for Thursday's European Qualifier with Montenegro.

David Silva has been handed a one-match ban and a £50,000 fine for his controversial tweet to Manchester City team-mate Benjamin Mendy. Silva tweeted an image of Mendy alongside the brand mascot of Spanish confectionery brand Conguitos.

Arsene Wenger has got his first job back in football since leaving as Arsenal manager. He has been named as FIFA's new chief of global football development.

Derek Chisora would be accepting a "retirement fight" if he pursues Oleksandr Usyk, according to Joseph Parker's manager David Higgins. Parker pulled out of his fight with Chisora last month because of illness and wants to reschedule.

Eddie Jones has refused to address his future as England rugby head coach. The Australian says he is only thinking about the Barbarians, who he is coaching against Fiji on Saturday.