WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Wales have kept their hopes of automatic qualification for Euro 2020 alive with a 2-0 win in Azerbaijan. Goals from Kieffer Moore and Harry Wilson means a win over Hungary on Tuesday will send them through.

Northern Ireland will have to qualify through the play-offs after a goalless draw with the Netherlands in Belfast. Steven Davis missed a penalty for the home side,

Scotland are up to third in their European qualifying group after a 2-1 win in Cyprus with goals from Ryan Christie and John McGinn.

Lewis Hamilton will start third on the grid in his first race since clinching his sixth world title. Max Verstappen took pole in the Brazilian Grand Prix, with Sebastian Vettel second.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will play Dominic Thiem in the ATP Finals Final at The O2. Tsitsipas knocked our Roger Federer whilst Thiem made it past Alexander Zverev.

Lydia Thompson scored the decisive try less than 90 seconds from time England made it back to back wins against France and recorded a 16th straight home Test success.