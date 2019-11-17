WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:24 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

England manager Gareth Southgate says that there is now closure following the incident between Joe Gomez and Raheem Sterling, who is set to return against Kosovo on Sunday evening.

Wales have kept their hopes of automatic qualification for Euro 2020 alive with a 2-0 win in Azerbaijan. Goals from Kieffer Moore and Harry Wilson means a win over Hungary on Tuesday will send them through.

Northern Ireland will have to qualify through the play-offs after a goalless draw with the Netherlands in Belfast. Steven Davis missed a penalty for the home side,

Jofra Archer and Sam Curran took three wickets apiece as England fell narrowly short of victory in their final warm-up match before their Test series against New Zealand.

Lewis Hamilton will start third on the grid in his first race since clinching his sixth world title. Max Verstappen took pole in the Brazilian Grand Prix, with Sebastian Vettel second.

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick says he's "ready to play anywhere" in the NFL after holding a public workout, which was attended by representatives of eight teams.