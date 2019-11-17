WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:32 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

England rounded off their Euro 2020 qualification campaign in style against Kosovo, while defending champions Portugal needed a win against Luxembourg to confirm their place at next summer's tournament.

Max Verstappen won Formula One's Brazilian Grand Prix after a chaotic race which saw the two Ferrari's collide and Lewis Hamilton demoted from the podium after causing a late crash.

Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Dominic Thiem in the final of the ATP Finals in London to become the youngest winner of the tournament for 18 years.

A miserable week for Saracens ended in defeat in their European Champions Cup opener but there was better news for Northampton fans.

And Gerwyn Price successfully defended his Grand Slam of Darts title with a convincing performance against Peter Wright.