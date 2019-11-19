WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:12 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Republic of Ireland missed out on automatic qualification to Euro 2020. They had to beat Denmark but could only draw 1-1 in Dublin. They will have to compete in a play-off in March.

Gareth Bale says Wales qualifying for Euro 2020 could be a bigger achievement than playing at Euro 2016. Wales will reach next summer's finals if they beat Hungary on Tuesday. Bale and Aaron Ramsey are both fit to start the game in Cardiff.

Gareth Southgate says he may not be England manager for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He says he could lose his job if England fail to impress at next summer's Euros.

Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc are to meet Ferrari bosses following their crash at the Brazilian Grand Prix. Both drivers had to stop racing. Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto says "this sort of thing should never happen".

England's cricketers were given a traditional welcome in Mount Maunganui ahead of their first Test against New Zealand that starts tomorrow.