WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Tottenham have sacked Mauricio Pochettino after five years in charge in north London.

Spurs are understood to be considering a three-time Premier League winner as the Argentine's replacement.

Wales have qualified for Euro 2020 after beating Hungary in their winner-takes-all clash.

Saracens' season has gone from bad to worse after they were hit with another fine.

Andy Murray says he may struggle to play in every match as Great Britain begin their David Cup campaign.