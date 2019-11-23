WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:29 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Manchester City's 2-1 win over Chelsea was marred by an injury to striker Sergio Aguero.

Liverpool needed a late goal to beat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, while the pressure on Arsenal boss Unai Emery has grown after a frustrating result at home to Southampton.

England are fighting to save the first Test against New Zealand after another difficult day at Mount Maunganui.

Deontay Wilder has confirmed his next opponent after knocking out Luis Oritz in their rematch in Las Vegas.