WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Sam Curran took two wickets including that of Kane Williamson to put England in control of the first Test with New Zealand.

Jose Mourinho says Manchester United vice-chairman Ed Woodward has congratulated him on taking charge of Tottenham.

It's being reported Mourinho could move for former United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January after he left LA Galaxy.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather has said he's coming out of retirement in 2020 - but he could on course to fight in UFC.

Dina Asher-Smith is the Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year for the second year in a row.

And Andy Murray could return as Great Britain go for a place in the Davis Cup semi-finals today against Germany in Madrid.