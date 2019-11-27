WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:36 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Liverpool were made to wait to secure qualification to the Champions League last 16 as a stubborn Napoli held them to a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

Chelsea's qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League will go to the final game after a dramatic 2-2 draw with Valencia.

Barcelona are into the last 16 after a 3-1 home win over Borussia Dortmund on another landmark night for Lionel Messi.

West Brom moved back to the top of the Championship after securing a 4-1 victory over Bristol City.

Dillian Whyte has vowed to deliver 'maximum violence' against Mariusz Wach and admits his top priority remains a WBC title fight against Deontay Wilder.