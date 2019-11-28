WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:36 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will relish the pressure of their Champions League trip to Red Bull Salzburg, as their last-16 hopes go down to the final group game. Their 1-1 draw with Napoli means the holders must avoid defeat in a fortnight.

Klopp is calling the outcome of Fabinho's injury "massive" after the midfielder limped off in the 19th minute of the game. The manager says he is unsure of the severity of the injury.

Frank Lampard says Chelsea "got away with one" in their 2-2 draw at Valencia. Chelsea need to beat Lille at home next to progress to the knock-out stages. Tammy Abraham was forced off with a hip injury.

Lionel Messi scored on his 700th Barcelona appearance as they beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to secure their qualification for the last 16. Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann got Barca's other goals, with Jadon Sancho scoring for Dortmund.

West Brom have returned to the top of the Championship. They beat Bristol City 4-1 for their fourth win in a row, as they move two points above Leeds.

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler is a doubt for the second Test against New Zealand, after injuring his back in the gym. Ollie Pope is on standby to take his place.