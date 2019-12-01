WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:30 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Joe Root scored a magnificent double hundred as England put themselves in a position to push for victory in the second Test against New Zealand.

Brendan Rodgers has hinted that a release clause exists in his Leicester contract amid intensifying speculation over the vacant Arsenal job.

A relentless Lewis Hamilton wished he could "keep going" in F1 2019 after an emphatic season-ending victory in the Abu Dhabi GP.

Justin Tucker's 49-yard field goal clinched an eighth straight win for the Baltimore Ravens as they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 20-17.

Luka Doncic had 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds as the visiting Dallas Mavericks snapped the Los Angeles Lakers' 10-game winning streak with a 114-100 victory.