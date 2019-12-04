WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:28 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Pep Guardiola says it would be "crazy" for Manchester City to think about another Premier League title win despite their 4-1 victory at Burnley.

Liverpool could set a new club record of 32 league games unbeaten when they play Everton tonight.

Roy Hodgson says there was no malice from Mamadou Sakho as he was sent off for Crystal Palace in their 1-0 win against Bournemouth.

Arsene Wenger thinks the Premier League referees should use pitchside monitors to review incidents.

Israel Folau has settled his legal dispute with Rugby Australia after he was sacked for posting anti-LGBT messages on social media.

And Anthony Joshua says he could face Andy Ruiz Jr in a third fight if he wins their rematch in Saudi Arabia.