WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:20 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Everton are expected to make a decision on manager Marco Silva's future today after last night's 5-2 defeat at Liverpool - with David Moyes ready to step in.

Jurgen Klopp hailed the quality of Liverpool's squad depth after their Merseyside derby win.

Jose Mourinho insists arrogance wasn't to blame for his first defeat as Tottenham's head coach at Manchester United.

Neil Lennon says Celtic have taken a psychological boost from going two points clear in the Scottish Premiership.

Anthony Joshua says it won't be special if he regains his world titles against Andy Ruiz Junior in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

And Tiger Woods is six shots behind the leaders after the first round of the Hero Challenge in the Bahamas.