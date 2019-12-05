WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:34 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Everton have sacked manager Marco Silva and Sky Sports News understands they want Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira to replace him. Former player Duncan Ferguson will take temporary charge ahead of Saturday's game against Chelsea.

Freddie Ljungberg is still waiting for his first win as Arsenal interim head coach as Brighton won 2-1 at the Emirates.

Newcastle are a point behind Arsenal in 11th after a 2-0 away win at Sheffield United. Allan Saint-Maximin scored his first goal for Steve Bruce's side.

Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling have slammed Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport for their 'Black Friday' front page. The newspaper has been accused of fuelling racism with its Thursday headline.

Anthony Joshua is spending less time looking at his phone due to Wladimir Klitschko's advice. Joshua - who beat Klitschko in 2017 - attempts to regain his world heavyweight titles in a rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr on Saturday.

Sir Ian Botham says his former England team-mate Bob Willis was "like a brother" and one of the greatest bowlers he played with during his career. Willis passed away on Wednesday at the age of 70.