WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Anthony Joshua reclaimed the world heavyweight championship in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night by outclassing Andy Ruiz Jr over 12 rounds.

Manchester City are working with police to identify an individual after footage appeared to show a supporter allegedly making monkey gestures towards Manchester United players.

United stunned City with a devastating first-half display as they won 2-1 at the Etihad to leave the champions 14 points behind Liverpool.

Liverpool surged 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League after a 3-0 win against Bournemouth, who lost Nathan Ake and Callum Wilson to injury.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's double gave Duncan Ferguson a perfect start as Everton caretaker as they beat Chelsea 3-1 at Goodison Park.

Leeds climbed to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table after securing a 2-0 victory at Huddersfield in the West Yorkshire derby.

James Anderson, Mark Wood and Jonny Bairstow have returned to England's 17-man squad for the four-Test tour of South Africa.