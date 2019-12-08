WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:45 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Celtic built on last season's treble-treble with a 10th successive major trophy by pipping a dominant Rangers 1-0 in a smash-and-grab Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park.

Brendan Rodgers hailed an 'historic day' for Leicester after they won 4-1 at Aston Villa for their eighth successive Premier League victory, breaking their top-flight club record.

Anthony Joshua has told Deontay Wilder "I'm ready" for a fight between the heavyweight division's two major champions.

Stuart Hogg scored his first try for Exeter before going off with a head injury as the Chiefs won 22-20 at Sale in the Champions Cup.

The San Francisco 49ers beat the New Orleans Saints with the final kick of the game in a 94-point thriller as Jimmy Garoppolo threw four touchdowns.