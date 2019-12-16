Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month vote for November

Watch the November entries for the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month and vote for your favourite here...

Sky Bet Championship

1:17 Watch the November nominations for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award. Watch the November nominations for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award.

Sam Clucas - Barnsley v STOKE CITY - November 9

Clucas didn't hesitate when home keeper Bradley Collins drilled a low free-kick at him. A yard inside the Barnsley half, Clucas floated the ball dreamily back into the empty net.

Matheus Pereira - WEST BROMWICH ALBION v Bristol City - November 27

Right on the edge of the Bristol City penalty area, Pereira made clipping the ball left-footed up and over the opposition wall and into the top corner of the net look ridiculously easy.

Mateusz Klich - LEEDS UNITED v Middlesbrough - November 30

As he shaped to shoot from outside the box, Middlesbrough knew what Klich was about to try. Yet they couldn't stop him because the late curl on his shot was judged to perfection.

Sky Bet League One

1:15 Watch the November nominations for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award Watch the November nominations for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award

Matt Crooks - Gillingham v ROTHERHAM UNITED - November 2

Having begun the move on the edge of his own area, Crooks combined technique and vision majestically as he touched on a return pass before chipping home from 30 yards.

Liam Walsh - COVENTRY CITY v Rochdale - November 16

A stunning individual effort by Walsh, who took possession on the halfway line and used his dancing feet to dribble past three opponents before unleashing an unstoppable shot.

Joe Ward - PETERBOROUGH UNITED v Burton Albion - November 23

Ward makes the shortlist for the second successive month, this time with an injury-time winner as he took it upon himself to drive a rising shot from distance into the roof of the net.

Sky Bet League Two

1:05 Watch the November nominations for the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month award. Watch the November nominations for the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month award.

Brandon Comley - Mansfield Town v COLCHESTER UNITED - November 2

Receiving a ball inside, Comley made room for himself with a neat touch away from the nearest defender, then launched a curling shot so powerful it lifted the net off its stanchion.

AJ Leitch-Smith - MORECAMBE v Leyton Orient - November 2

Leitch-Smith came short to collect the ball, then turned and slipped it to one side before arcing a cunningly flighted shot which dipped under the crossbar at the final moment.

Alex Gilliead - Leyton Orient v SCUNTHORPE UNITED - November 16

Gilliead positioned himself on the edge of the Orient area at a corner. His instincts proved true as the ball came out to him, giving him time to arrow home an unstoppable rising shot.