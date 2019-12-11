WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:16 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Everton will begin contract talks with Carlo Ancelotti after he was sacked as Napoli manager. Former Everton boss David Moyes could still return to the club in an interim role, Sky Sports News understands.

Jurgen Klopp said his Liverpool side were "smart" as they made it safely through to the Champions League knockout stages with a 2-0 win over Red Bull Salzburg.

Chelsea are into the last 16 after beating Lille 2-1 at Stamford Bridge. Valencia beat Ajax 1-0 in Amsterdam to top group H and knock Ajax out.

Leeds have moved above West Brom at the top of the Championship with a 2-0 win at home to Hull. They are now 11 points clear of Fulham in third after their 2-1 defeat at Preston.

Ian Foster has been appointed the new head coach of the New Zealand rugby team. Foster spent eight years as assistant head coach to Steve Hansen.

Tiger Woods says Patrick Reed "will be fine" to play at this week's Presidents Cup after claims he cheated by improving his lie in the sand at the Hero World Challenge.