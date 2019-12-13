WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:25 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he wants to stay part of the club's 'wonderful journey' after extending his deal until 2024.

Vice-captain James Milner has followed suit and agreed a new contract, signing a one-year extension.

There is a new contract for former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, too. His two-year extension at Rangers will see him at Ibrox until 2024.

Pep Guardiola says there is no clause in his contract at Manchester City which would allow him to leave at the end of the season. He insists he will not walk away from the club.

Hull scored in the 96th minute to earn a 2-2 draw at Charlton and move four points off the Championship play-off places. The own-goal from goalkeeper Dillon Phillips leaves Charlton without a win in their last ten league games.

England Test captain Joe Root has been left out of the squad for the three T20 internationals in South Africa. The selectors say they want to look at other players, but Root does remain in their plans.