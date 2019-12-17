WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:40 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to be confirmed as Everton's new permanent manager on Thursday or Friday.

Paul Merson reacts to Arsenal's pursuit of Mikel Arteta, with the north London club entering talks with Manchester City to agree a deal for the Spaniard.

Wilfried Zaha made the most of Crystal Palace's late resurgence as his fine solo effort earned them a 1-1 draw with Brighton.

English Football League chairman Rick Parry says the body found a "pragmatic solution" to Liverpool's Carabao Cup and FIFA Club World Cup fixture clash, but need to be "mindful" of such problems in the future.

Tyson Fury's new trainer Sugarhill Steward has hinted they will improve his punch power to wipe out Deontay Wilder.

Two-time winner Gary Anderson made it through to the third round of the World Darts Championship with victory over Brendan Dolan on Irish Night at Alexandra Palace.