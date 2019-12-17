Papers: Manchester United confident of agreeing £76m deal for Erling Haaland

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Wednesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United are confident of agreeing a £76m deal to sign Erling Braut Haaland next month - before loaning him back to RB Salzburg until the end of the season.

Manchester United will not let Paul Pogba force his way out of the club in January despite his latest antics.

Carlo Ancelotti will pocket a £2.5m bonus if he keeps relegation-threatened Everton in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta gave Arsenal fans a glimpse of his managerial vision when he spoke to their club magazine in 2014.

Nicklas Bendtner may hang up his boots after FC Copenhagen ruled out extending his contract.

Tottenham have increased the capacity of their new stadium for the second time since its April opening to 62,303 with 89 new seats added.

DAILY MIRROR

Mikel Arteta has agreed to sign a three-and-a-half-year deal to become the next head coach of Arsenal.

Everton are ready to make Carlo Ancelotti one of Europe's highest-paid bosses with a bumper £11.5m-a-year deal.

Bournemouth are eyeing Everton defender Mason Holgate to replace Chelsea target Nathan Ake.

Scott Dann has urged Crystal Palace's owners to heed Roy Hodgson's call for a January spending spree.

Real Madrid have jumped ahead of Manchester United in the race for teenage wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Carlo Ancelotti will keep Duncan Ferguson as part of his new Everton coaching staff.

Some at Arsenal believe Mikel Arteta will be appointed new head coach before Saturday's game at Everton.

Yaya Toure has told Mesut Ozil to stay out of politics and stick to football after his war of words with China.

Leroy Sane has stepped up his recovery from his serious knee injury and is on course to play this season.

Chelsea are no closer to agreeing contracts with Tammy Abraham or Reece James, having negotiated new deals with the rest of their first-team Academy graduates.

Stoke manager Michael O'Neill will move to slash the club's £50m wage bill next month, with £14m signing Badou Ndiaye poised to become the first departure.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been added to Ronald Koeman's Netherlands coaching staff for Euro 2020.

The RFU are denying negotiations with England head coach Eddie Jones have stalled.

Two-time Olympic hockey medallist Nicola White has left Great Britain's central programme nearly two years after sustaining concussion.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal director Josh Kroenke is poised to approve Mikel Arteta's appointment as new head coach.

Arsenal are raiding Manchester City for another key member of their backroom team with talent-spotter Sam Fagbemi set to move to the Emirates.

Crystal Palace will stick to their £80m valuation of Wilfried Zaha next month.

Liverpool are looking at a potential bid for 18-year-old Toulouse left-back Mathieu Goncalves in January.

Manchester United will have sold 30,000 free tickets to groups of children following Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash against Colchester United at Old Trafford.

Milan's football clubs and the city municipality are in talks to try to resolve a dispute over plans for a new stadium to replace the nearly century-old San Siro.

DAILY STAR

Everton are breaking the bank to lure Carlo Ancelotti to Merseyside as they prepare to make him one of the highest-paid managers in world football.

Chelsea are under pressure to complete a deal for Bournemouth's Nathan Ake with his buy-back clause expiring in the summer.

West Ham are looking to land Luka Jovic on loan from Real Madrid and are hoping a reunion with Sebastian Haller could improve the striker's goal haul.

Jermain Defoe could be set to join Rangers on a permanent basis.

DAILY RECORD

Scott Brown has backed Jeremie Frimpong to follow in the footsteps of Celtic's £25m man Kieran Tierney.

Ann Budge has admitted she regrets not sacking Craig Levein as Hearts manager last summer.

THE TIMES

Mesut Ozil has found an unlikely high-powered ally in US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in his war of words with China.

Pep Guardiola has criticised Arsenal for the manner of their pursuit of MIkel Arteta.

Clubs have been knocked back in their plans to reform the Champions League.

Ashley Giles believes the ECB should dramatically revamp the County Championship to one division.

The RFU will not rush into agreeing a new contract with England head coach Eddie Jones.

SCOTTISH SUN

Atlanta United president Darren Eales is keen to tie up an agreement to keep Jon Gallagher at Aberdeen.

Dunfermline and Partick Thistle are fighting it out to land Rangers kid Jamie Barjonas on loan.